(WJHL) – A handful of area teams picked up district win on the road on Tuesday night, including the Pioneers and Blue Devils.

The David Crockett boys outlasted host Science Hill for a 51-47 victory, while the Lady Pioneers eased past the Lady Toppers for their 15th victory of the season, 70-41.

West Ridge defended home court in Blountville, turning away the Trailblazers, 76-67. Earlier in the evening, the Lady Blazers rallied from a halftime deficit to notch a 58-38 win.

Gate City scored a Mountain 7 District victory in Bristol over John Battle, 54-40.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

Gate City 57, John Battle 33 (Girls)

Tennessee High 63, Unicoi County 59 (Girls/OT)

Tennessee High 79, Unicoi County 57 (Boys)

North Greene 64, West Greene 54 (Girls)

North Greene 67, West Greene 59 (Boys)

Elizabethton 70, Volunteer 39 (Girls)

Volunteer 84, Elizabethton 61 (Boys)

Chuckey-Doak 75, Johnson County 59 (Girls)

Chuckey-Doak 80, Johnson County 64 (Boys)

South Greene 67, Happy Valley 29 (Girls)

South Greene 92, Happy Valley 48 (Boys)

Cloudland 59, Unaka 30 (Girls)

Cloudland 66, Unaka 51 (Boys)

Hampton 73, University High 16 (Girls)

Hampton 78, University High 66 (Boys)

Greeneville 66, Cherokee 30 (Girls)

Greeneville 74, Cherokee 57 (Boys)