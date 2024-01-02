(WJHL) – High school basketball teams in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were back to local action in the New Year.

David Crockett and South Greene went blow-for-blow in Jonesborough, but the Pioneers escaped with a 62-57 win.

Across state lines in Gate City, the Blue Devils opened up Mountain 7 District play with a convincing victory over John Battle, 64-47.

On the ladies side, David Crockett led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter, cruising to a 65-52 victory on home court.

In Hampton, Macy Henry received pre-game recognition for reach 1,000 points in her career. The Lady Bulldogs gave Unicoi County a tough test, but the Lady Blue Devils prevailed, 45-39.

The Lady Blue Devils of Gate City also notched a district win over John Battle, 53-43.

OTHER SCORES:

Dobyns-Bennett 53, Elizabethton 46 (Girls)

Happy Valley 44, Unaka 37 (Girls)

North Greene 61, Chuckey-Doak 43 (Girls)

West Ridge 74, Volunteer 53 (Girls)

Abingdon 43, Union 31 (Girls)

J.I. Burton 68, Castlewood 37 (Girls)

Rye Cove 70, Twin Springs 28 (Girls)

Wise Central 78, Lee High 33 (Girls)

Hampton 50, Unicoi Co. 36 (Boys)

West Ridge 63, Volunteer 22 (Boys)

Chuckey-Doak 64, North Greene 55 (Boys)

Union 68, Abingdon 54 (Boys)

Wise Central 74, Lee High 60 (Boys)