(WJHL) – High school basketball action has been in full swing in Northeast Tennessee for more than a week, but Virginia teams got into the act on Tuesday night.

Four games highlighted the opening day slate of the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Tournament in Bristol, Virginia.

The Honaker ladies opened the night session with a dominant 63-33 victory over John Battle, while the Trojan boys topped the Tigers in overtime, 50-48, to close out the evening.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

Marion 57, Eastside 44 (Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off/Boys)

Science Hill 54, Unicoi County 18 (Girls)

Unicoi County 64, Science Hill 53 (Boys)

Gate City 44, Dobyns-Bennett 40 (Girls)

Volunteer 57, Dobyns-Bennett 55 (Boys)

Daniel Boone 77, Sullivan East 74 (Boys)

Daniel Boone 70, Sullivan East 50 (Girls)

Chuckey-Doak 73, University High 67 (Boys)

West Greene 77, Cherokee 65 (Boys)