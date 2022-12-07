(WJHL) – With the raindrops falling outside, still plenty of high school basketball action happening indoors on Tuesday night.

In a matchup of one-loss teams, Hampton went on the road and pulled out a 65-61 victory at Unicoi County.

The Cyclones and Wolves split a doubleheader in Blountville, as the Elizabethton girls rolled the home team, 71-37. The West Ridge boys defeated Elizabethton wire-to-wire on their home floor, winning 58-45.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

Gate City 62, Tennessee High 48 (Girls)

Tennessee High 71, Gate City 52 (Boys)

Hampton 55, Unicoi Co. 36 (Girls)

Sullivan East 65, Unaka 43 (Girls)

Sullivan East 62, Unaka 49 (Boys)

Chuckey-Doak 46, West Greene 35 (Girls)

Chuckey-Doak 83, West Greene 75 (Boys)

Greeneville 59, Claiborne 24 (Girls)

Greeneville 63, Claiborne 50 (Boys)

South Greene 76, Grainger 51 (Girls)

South Greene 60, Grainger 30 (Boys)

Volunteer 54, Morristown West 52 (Girls)

Morristown West 65, Volunteer 59 (Boys)

Abingdon 95, Tazewell 30 (Boys)

Richlands 54, Abingdon 32 (Girls)

Tri-Cities Christian 78, Twin Springs 76 (Boys)

Ridgeview 48, JI Burton 38 (Girls)

Ridgeview 67, JI Burton 52 (Boys)