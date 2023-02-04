(WJHL) – With the high school basketball regular season winding down, Friday saw a handful of Senior Nights and special venues.

Fans packed into the stands to see Daniel Boone host David Crockett at Freedom Hall. The Lady Pioneers clinched a regular season district championship with a convincing 53-30 win. Meanwhile, the Daniel Boone boys ran away with the nightcap over their rivals, 74-48.

Dobyns-Bennett swept Science Hill at the Tribe Athletic Complex, as the girls grabbed a 59-25 win. The DB boys also eased to a 72-38 victory for the season sweep.

Hampton and University High went down to the wire on the campus of ETSU, but the Bulldogs prevailed, 65-61.

Finally, Tennessee High went on the road for a conference clash with Elizabethton and came away victorious, 62-42.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

Hampton 60, University High 22 (Girls)

Elizabethton 64, Tennessee High 26 (Girls)

South Greene 56, Chuckey-Doak 41 (Girls)

South Greene 74, Chuckey Doak 69 (Boys)

Unaka 41, Cloudland 40 (Girls)

Unaka 84, Cloudland 46 (Boys)

Volunteer 70, Sullivan East 42 (Girls)

Sullivan East 51, Volunteer 49 (Boys)

West Greene 71, Johnson County 63 (Girls)

Johnson County 58, West Greene 51 (Boys/OT)

Cherokee 62, Washburn 49 (Girls)

Cherokee 69, Washburn 45 (Boys)

Greeneville 59, Grainger 37 (Girls)

Greeneville 80, Grainger 37 (Boys)

Gate City 58, John Battle 38 (Girls)

Gate City 55, John Battle 48 (Boys)

Union 41, Abingdon 29 (Girls)

Abingdon 69, Union 52 (Boys)

Wise Central 80, Lee High 61 (Boys)