(WJHL) – As the calendar flips to January, the meat of district play is just beginning for a majority of high school basketball teams in Northeast Tennessee.

In Johnson City, Daniel Boone pulled away from the Hilltoppers in the second half to win its first district game of the season, 55-40. Earlier in the night, the Lady Blazers earned its fourth-straight win over Science Hill, 52-39.

In Kingsport at the Tribe Athletic Complex, the Lady Wolves of West Ridge held on to defeat their Sullivan County foe, Dobyns-Bennett, 44-43. In the boys’ nightcap, the Tribe handled the visitors, 71-50.

In Elizabethton, Hampton continued its winning ways, topping Happy Valley, 83-31.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

Hampton 57, Happy Valley 43 (Girls)

Unicoi Co. 70, Volunteer 46 (Boys)

Unicoi Co. 59, Volunteer 40 (Girls)

Elizabethton 110, Sullivan East 109 (Boys/3OT)

Elizabethton 59, Sullivan East 47 (Girls)

The King’s Academy 69, David Crockett 63 (Boys)

David Crockett 67, The King’s Academy 57 (Girls)

North Greene 56, Cloudland 39 (Boys)

Cloudland 36, North Greene 32 (Girls)

University High 74, Unaka 52 (Boys)

Unaka 60, University High 39 (Girls)

Chuckey-Doak 67, Cherokee 50 (Boys)

Chuckey-Doak 53, Cherokee 49 (Girls)

Abingdon 66, Wise Central 53 (Boys)

Wise Central 61, Abingdon 34 (Girls)

Union 44, John Battle 38 (Boys)

Union 52, John Battle 22 (Girls)

Virginia High 65, Graham 51 (Boys)

Virginia High 48, Graham 29 (Girls)