(WJHL) – Friday night saw rivals clash on the high school hardwood in the Tri-Cities.

In an overtime thriller, Daniel Boone got 36 points from Jamar Livingston in a 63-54 victory over their host, David Crockett. However, the Lady Pioneers held on for a home victory over the Lady Blazers, 50-45.

Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill have been battling for the last century in high school basketball. But, on Friday night, the boys’ battle was one-sided. The Tribe rolled past the Hilltoppers, 90-59. The Science Hill ladies, however, held down the visitors from DB for a 42-32 victory earlier in the evening.

In Stoney Creek, Lydie Ramsey and Unaka looked to pick up a home district win, but North Greene ground out a 39-36 win on the road.

Finally, in Church Hill, Volunteer earned a sweep over visiting Tennessee High. The ladies cruised to a 60-38 win, while the boys pulled off a 62-60 upset.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

Unaka 84, North Greene 75 (Boys)

Cloudland 52, Hampton 49 (Girls)

Hampton 77, Cloudland 48 (Boys)

Elizabethton 50, West Ridge 39 (Girls)

West Ridge 75, Elizabethton 55 (Boys)

Happy Valley 63, Johnson County 49 (Girls)

Johnson County 68, Happy Valley 33 (Boys)

Unicoi County 64, Sullivan East 45 (Girls)

Unicoi County 55, Sullivan East 49 (Boys)

Chuckey-Doak 50, West Greene 24 (Girls)

Chuckey-Doak 74, West Greene 63 (Boys)

Ridgeview 52, Wise Central 49 (Boys/OT)

Wise Central 66, Ridgeview 39 (Girls)

Abingdon 67, Gate City 58 (Boys)

Gate City 62, Abingdon 44 (Girls)

Union 54, Lee High 35 (Boys)

Union 73, Lee High 25 (Girls)