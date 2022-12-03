(WJHL) – The Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off is down to just two teams in both the girl’s and boy’s bracket after Friday night’s semifinals.

The Lady Wolfpack of Ridgeview earned a comfortable victory over host Virginia High, 59-30. George Wythe topped the Virginia High boys, 68-60, to cement their spot in Saturday’s championship.

Ridgeview and Honaker will meet in the girl’s championship on Saturday at 4 p.m., while John Battle and George Wythe will clash for the boy’s championship at 8:30 p.m.

The West Ridge girls cruised past Tennessee High in Blountville on Friday night, 48-25.

David Crockett got all it could handle from Cosby at home, but the Pioneers prevailed, 57-51.

Unicoi County also continued its hot streak with a convincing 78-63 victory over West Greene.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

John Battle 35, Marion 28 (Bearcat Tip-Off/Boys)

Honaker 61, Eastside 52 (Bearcat Tip-Off/Girls)

David Crockett 71, Cosby 27 (Girls)

Tennessee High 56, West Ridge 42 (Boys)

Volunteer 64, Cherokee 43 (Boys)

Volunteer 53, Cherokee 40 (Girls)

Hampton 69, Johnson Co. 66 (Boys)

Hampton 77, Johnson Co. 52 (Girls)

North Greene 60, South Greene 59 (Boys)

South Greene 71, North Greene 50 (Girls)

Unicoi Co. 64, West Greene 50 (Girls)