(WJHL) – Local high school basketball tournaments continued in Southwest Virginia on Tuesday, while Northeast Tennessee saw a full slate of games, as well.

In the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off, both Virginia High squads were in action. The boys dominated Northwood in their Opening Round matchup, 74-41. Meanwhile, the ladies locked down Patrick Henry in a 49-15 victory.

Earlier in the day from Bristol, George Wythe edged John Battle in the ladies bracket, 45-29. The Patrick Henry boys also grabbed their opener, 78-50 against J.I. Burton.

From the Campus of UVA Wise, the 8th Annual Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic also began Tuesday.

The Abingdon ladies downed Lebanon, 58-17, while Emmah McAmis notched 25 points in Wise Central’s 74-38 win over Rye Cove. With the effort, McAmis has now surpassed the 1,500 career points mark.

In Tennessee, Science Hill and Unicoi County met in Johnson City for a doubleheader.

Despite holding a double-digit lead early, the Blue Devils had to fend off the Hilltoppers late in the nightcap, but did emerge with a 62-53 win. The Lady Toppers also found themselves in an early hole, but they climbed out of it in the second half to defeat the visitors, 55-50.

From the Tribe Athletic Complex, the Lady Tribe ground out a tough 37-31 victory over Elizabethton.

The homestanding Warriors of Happy Valley made an early run at University High in Bayless Gymnasium, but the Bucs steadied the ship to take down their hosts, 84-45.

OTHER SCORES:

Chuckey-Doak 64, Cherokee 27 (Girls)

North Greene 62, Hancock Co. 16 (Girls)

Cloudland 67, Twin Springs 20 (Girls)

Happy Valley 46, University High 40 (Girls)

Johnson Co. 49, Unaka 48 (Girls)

Morristown East 54, Greeneville 41 (Girls)

Morristown West 61, Volunteer 40 (Girls)

Gibbs 32, West Greene 28 (Girls)

Council 45, Holston 16 (Girls)

Twin Valley 40, Castlewood 34 (Girls)

Johnson Co. 71, Unaka 55 (Boys)

Morristown East 62, Greeneville 50 (Boys)

Chuckey-Doak 84, Cherokee 38 (Boys)

Gibbs 70, West Greene 66 (Boys)

Morristown West 59, Volunteer 39 (Boys)

Holston 73, Council 18 (Boys)

Chilhowie 56, Eastside 28 (Boys)

Lebanon 62, Abingdon 58 (Boys)

Castlewood 75, Twin Valley 42 (Boys)