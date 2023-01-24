(WJHL) Some of the states top ranked teams continued to win Tuesday night while in a game involving two unranked teams there was a shocker when Science Hill went on the road and defeated the Daniel Boone Trailblazers. Big Five conference leader Dobyns-Bennett put togetrher a terrific 3rd period to roll past West Ridge. On the girls side state ranked Elizabethton and Hampton had little troubles with their opponets, The Lady Cyclones rolled over Sullivan East, while the Lady Bulldogs rebound from their first loss of the season to Cloudland with an easy victory over the Lady Longhorns of Johnson Co.