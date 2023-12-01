Tri-Cities, TN — High school basketball featured Unicoi Co hosting Hampton the defending state champions came out bombing when Michael Anspaugh sinks the triple. On the other end the Blue Devils would answer Kaden Cutlip dials long distance for the 3-ball.

Then more from behind the arc Kolby Jones from the top of the key sinks the 3-pter, then some defense by the Blue Devils when Kaden Cutlip comes up with the steal and then races to the other end for the lay up. Final Unicoi Co 62 and Hampton 52.

On the girls side the Lady Toppers had their hands full with Greeneville when Anna Shaw passes to Kyla Jobe in the corner and she calmly lines it up and lets it fly for the 3-pter

Greeneville running the floor when Shaw passes it up ahead to Abby Akins and she moves into the paint for the kiss off the glass. Lady Greene Devils also doing a good job on the board when Shaw grabs the rebound and goes back up and scores. Greeneville wins 74-38