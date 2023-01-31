(WJHL) — It was a full night of high school basketball tonight and two teams trying to keep pace with Dobyns-Bennett in the Big 5 met head to head tonight when David Crockett hosted West Ridge. The Pioneesr would go on to win the game 76-66. In other games Morristown East came North and defeated Science Hill 73-60, while in boys basketball in SW Virginia Abingdon was able to hold off Wise Central 76-56. In girls basketball two of the Tri-Cities heavyweights Elizabethton and David Crockett flexed their muscles with the Lady Cyclones beating Unicoi Co. and the Lady Pioneers topping West Ridge.