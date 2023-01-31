(WJHL) — It was a full night of high school basketball tonight and two teams trying to keep pace with Dobyns-Bennett in the Big 5 met head to head tonight when David Crockett hosted West Ridge. The Pioneesr would go on to win the game 76-66. In other games Morristown East came North and defeated Science Hill 73-60, while in boys basketball in SW Virginia Abingdon was able to hold off Wise Central 76-56. In girls basketball two of the Tri-Cities heavyweights Elizabethton and David Crockett flexed their muscles with the Lady Cyclones beating Unicoi Co. and the Lady Pioneers topping West Ridge.
Round Ball Round Up: David Crockett hosting West Ridge
by: Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Daytime LIVE at The General Morgan Inn & Brumley’s restaurant
February 08 2023 05:45 am
Events
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>