(WJHL) — On the high school basketball court in Northeast tennessee the Cherokee Chiefs went downm to the wire before holding Claiborne off to win 50-49. In Southwest Virginia a piece of the Hogoheegee District was on the line between Chilhoiwe and Lebanon, the Warriors would get a last second shot from Will Goodwin to help his team win 68-67. One other game featured Patrick Henry on the road to face Northwood and the Rebels would run away with a 75-46 victory.