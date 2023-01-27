(WJHL) — On the high school basketball court in Northeast tennessee the Cherokee Chiefs went downm to the wire before holding Claiborne off to win 50-49. In Southwest Virginia a piece of the Hogoheegee District was on the line between Chilhoiwe and Lebanon, the Warriors would get a last second shot from Will Goodwin to help his team win 68-67. One other game featured Patrick Henry on the road to face Northwood and the Rebels would run away with a 75-46 victory.
Round Ball Round UP: Cherokee squeaks past Claiborne
by: Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Updated:
