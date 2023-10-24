Gate City, VA — Gate City high school hosts the Mountain 7 district semi-final volleyball tournament first up was John Battle versus Ridgeview. The battle was intense as the Trojan’s trailed 2 sets to none when Jacqueline Hill scores a point with a great hit at the net.

The Lady Trojans continue to fight back when Ava Wallace jumps high for a block and a point for the Trojans who take the next two sets to tie things up at 2 all

Ridgeview recaptures the momentum with a perfect set by Makinley Wright and the hit by Leah Sutherland but in the fifth, another big hit by Braelynn Strouth, that just can’t be dug out and it earns the Wolfpack a point, the set, and the match 3-2.