(WJHL) – The VHSL Region 2D football championship is set after the Wolfpack and G-Men earned convincing wins in the semifinal round on Saturday afternoon.

Ridgeview held visiting Virginia High scoreless in a 42-0 victory in Clintwood. It was the Wolfpacks’ third-straight shutout win.

In Bluefield, the Graham G-Men kept their perfect season in tact with a 61-14 victory over visiting Gate City. The Blue Devils finish the season with a record of 8-4.