Skip to content
WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Johnson City
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Tennessee
Virginia
Local Coronavirus Coverage
☑ Your Local Election HQ ☑
Election Results
Coronavirus
Keeping Schools Safe
Justice for Evelyn
National
Washington D.C. Bureau
Consumer
Pass or Fail
HMG Health Matters
Newsfeed Now
Tri-Cities Original
John Sevier Fire
WJHL Mobile Apps
As seen on Instagram
Top Stories
Science Hill baseball, tennis teams honored
Video
HMG Health Matters: Tri-Cities mom teams with pediatricians to prevent child drownings
Video
Johnson City Schools offers survey for stakeholders to decide how stimulus funds to be spent
Video
Local officials take measures to increase cybersecurity amid rising threat of attacks
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Ask Storm Team 11
Ashley HomeStore Weather Cams
Storm Team Student of the Week
Weather Alerts
Closings
Tails and Paws
Sports
Local sports
NFL Draft
High School Standouts
Virginia Kickoff
College Sports
ETSU Bucs
Tennessee Vols
Appalachian League
SEC Football
Player of the Week
High School Sports
🏈Touchdown Friday Night🏈
Masters Report
Racing
Tennessee Titans
US & World Sports
Watch
Video Center
Live Newscasts
Live Video
WJHL TV Listings
Daytime
Daytime on Facebook
Daytime on Twitter
Smarter with Age
Local Experts
Health Corner
Hometown Professionals
Community
Trail Team 11
Bays Mountain
Community Heroes
Contests
Remarkable Women 2021
WJHL Newsletter
Educator of the Week
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Stronger Together
Tennessee Lottery
Horoscopes
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Community Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Sign up for the WJHL Newsletter!
ABC Tri-Cities
Kingsport Bureau
Greeneville Bureau
Bristol Bureau
Advertise With Us
WJHL Mobile Apps
WJHL on Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Richlands holds off Marion in district tournament action
High School Sports
by:
Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Jun 7, 2021 / 11:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 7, 2021 / 11:39 PM EDT
Richlands, VA — Marion vs Richlands
Trending Stories
‘We’ve never seen anything like it’: Shortage of campers, RVs creates waiting lists at local dealerships
Video
‘He threatened that he would kill me if I didn’t help:’ Brother of Baby Joe testifies at trial
Video
Boat slip comes loose on Boone Lake
Video
Greeneville PD: Woman mistakenly buys loaded gun at church rummage sale
JCPD: Man arrested after alleged stabbing at Johnson City trailer park
Video
Photos/Video: Tornado warning in Weld County, Colorado
Video
Historic Dooley House in Abingdon to be moved Wednesday, power outage planned in area
Johnson City leaders to start revitalization, mural projects on N. Roan Street
Video
A Twitter List by WJHL11