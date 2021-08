RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) — Officials at Richlands High School confirmed the school has postponed the upcoming football game against Union High School due to COVID-19.

Attention Bear Fans,



School officials at Richlands High School have indicated that due to COVID-19 protocols they will not be able to play this Friday. As a result, our home football 🏈 game with Richlands is now scheduled to be played on October 22, 2021. 7:00 pm kickoff. — Union High School (@TheUnionHigh) August 30, 2021

The two rivals will now kick off the game on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at Union High School.

No further details have been released at this time.