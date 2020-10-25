Relive Science Hill’s stunning upset over No. 3 Dobyns-Bennett

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A blocked field goal returned for a touchdown helped Science Hill take down Dobyns-Bennett, 31-21 the score Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

With Science Hill up 24-21, the Indians went for a field goal to try and tie the game, but Andrew Kanady swept through the line to block the kick. Amare Redd was in perfect position to scoop the ball and take it 90 yards for the shocking score.

The win came after 15 Hilltoppers players were quarantined within 24 hours of the game, according to Science Hill head football coach Stacy Carter. Carter said a few of them were starters.

“Our kids stepped up and we beat a great Dobyns-Bennett football team that’s well coached and a super win for us, good momentum and just a lot of adversity that we went through,” Carter said.

Science Hill improves to 7-2, 4-1 in Region 1-6A play on the season. They are in position to win a share of the league title if they beat Bearden next week. Dobyns-Bennett automatically wins a share of the league title after finishing 5-1 in league play. Farragut would be involved in the 3-way tie for first place.

The Indians took the lead earlier in the game, but two touchdowns each from Amare Redd and Andrew Kanady helped put enough points on the board for the Hilltoppers to pull off the improbable victory.

“Don’t pay attention to the record especially after last year and don’t lay down fight all four quarters it wasn’t over even though we were down we had a chance if we came to fight we knew we would win,” Redd said.

Hilltoppers junior quarterback Jaxon Diamond threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns on 17-25 attempts through the air. The ‘Toppers were without senior running back Caleb Mazoff, who is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in his knee earlier this month.

UP NEXT: Science Hill travels to take on Bearden and Dobyns-Bennett hosts Alcoa, while Farragut needs a win at Jefferson Co. to stay in the mix.