Regional Volleyball Tournaments continue Thursday, state bids clinched

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Check out a summary of Thursday’s thrilling volleyball action.

Region 2D Championship

Gate City beats Virginia High, 3-0

The Lady Blue Devils advance to their 18th state tournament, and first since 2014. Virginia High hadn’t lost all season long, but come up short in the region title game.

Region 3D Championship

Hidden Valley beats Abingdon, 3-0

The top-seeded Lady Falcons have met few foes that can match their firepower, with their only loss this season coming to Gate City in Mountain 7 play. Hidden Valley brought that firepower, winning in straight sets to hand Abingdon a region runner-up trophy.

Region 1D Semifinal

Eastside beats Chilhowie, 3-2

A early 2-0 lead for Chilhowie would have put away most squads, but not the Lady Spartans, who fought back to tie it at 2-2 to force a decisive 5th set. They fought back again as the Lady Warriors went up by as many as seven points late, but Eastside prevailed.

Region 1D Semifinal

Patrick Henry beats Thomas Walker, 3-0

Patrick Henry lost to Eastside in the regular season, a loss they said stung and sparked quite a run, as the Lady Rebels haven’t lost since. They would have been able to host the region title match if Chilhowie won, but now they have to travel to Coeburn Friday night.

