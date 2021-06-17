Region tournament semifinal action Wednesday in Southwest Virginia

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of Wednesday’s regional semifinal action covered by News Channel 11 Sports, and watch the highlights in the clip above!

Region 2D Baseball

Gate City beats Virginia High, 9-8

The bats came ready to play in this showdown, with the Bearcats scoring four runs in the top of the 1st inning and Gate City scoring three in the bottom half of the frame. The offenses didn’t slow down after that but Gate City’s extra 1st inning run proved to be the difference. They now get ready for a tough showdown against undefeated Lebanon, a powerhouse all season long, in Friday’s region semifinal.

Region 3D Baseball

Abingdon beats Tunstall, 4-1

Small ball was a common theme in this one, with Tunstall scoring its run in the 2nd inning by stringing together a couple walks and infield hits to take the early lead. The Falcons left the bases loaded in the 4th and came up with nothing, but corrected that mistake in the 5th by reloading the pond with two hits and a walk. Star Falcon and VCU-commit Chase Hungate drew a bases loaded walk to tie the game at 1-1, and then Ethan Ketron and Ethan Gibson each hit sac flies to score a couple more runs in the frame. Again, small ball wins games at this stage of the season. They host William Byrd in Friday’s region semifinal.

Region 2D Softball

Wise Central beat John Battle, 8-7

The Lady Trojans had the best team in the Mountain 7 all year long, winning the regular season and tournament titles with an undefeated record. But that all changed Wednesday with a number of big hits, including a homerun in the 2nd inning to take a 2-0 early lead.