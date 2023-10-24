Gray, TN — It was an all-day affair at Daniel Boone on Tuesday as schools from across Northeast Tennessee met to compete for the Region 1 championship.

Starting with the Class 3-A girls it was a pair of Lady Blazers that set the pace from the beginning at the end of the winding 5-k course it was Sadie Honeycutt that crossed the line first … the sophomore ran a time of 20:01 … she becomes the first Lady Blazers runner to claim an individual region title in school history…Lady Blazers finish as team champs.

In Class a-double-a the competitive lead group gave way to just a few runners Cocke County senior Bethelle Rush cruised across the finish line with a winning time of 19:51 … David Crockett’s Maggie Bellamy was the top local finisher at 20:32 … earning second place. The Lady Pioneers are your team champions in region 1.

In boys triple-a just like he did a few weeks ago at the Trailblazer Invitational Dobyns-Bennett’s Luke Mussard crossed the finish line for a region championship in a time of 16:19 defeating the 2nd place runner by 35 seconds. Daniel Boone won the team title with five of its runners placing in the top 20.

In class a-aa Elizabethton’s Riley Vernon outlasted the field with a time of 17:15 …meanwhile the Cyclones defended their district title with a region championship on Tuesday … with a low score of 41 points.