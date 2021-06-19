Region champions crowned as Abingdon’s Chase Hungate hits walk-off winner

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of Friday’s region championships covered by News Channel 11 Sports and watch the highlights in the clip above!

REGION 3D BASEBALL

Abingdon beats William Byrd, 2-1

It must have been difficult to find another pitching matchup as impressive as this one, with future VCU-product Chase Hungate taking the bump for Abingdon while Virginia Tech-signee Tyler Dean took the ball for William Byrd. Hungate went the distance by throwing all seven innings, allowing just one run and five hits and notching nine strikeouts. Dean hit 96 miles-per-hour with eight fastballs, overpowering the Falcons hitters by allowing just one run on one hit: a solo homerun hit by Jake O’Quinn. The Terriers made a pitching chance in the bottom of the 7th, tied 1-1, and it didn’t pay off, as Hungate came to the plate and drove in Caleb Collins for the walk-off winner.

REGION 2D BASEBALL

Lebanon beats Gate City, 23-7

The area’s only other undefeated team is the Lebanon Pioneers and they looked pretty impressive, scoring eight runs in the 1st inning and quickly putting the game away. They hit around the order and after Anthony Houchins hit a leadoff double to get it all started, he comes back up and blasts a 2-run homerun to take the eight run lead. The Pioneers reached the state title game two years ago, looked to possibly get there last year before the season was canceled, and they have a strong senior class led by Virginia-signee Matthew Buchanan who will likely pitch in Tuesday’s state semifinal matchup.

REGION 2D SOFTBALL

Lebanon beats Wise Central, 7-3

A huge win Wednesday by the Lady Warriors over previously undefeated John Battle had given them a shot at the state semis, but Lebanon had the luxury of playing this region championship game at home and looked comfortable, scoring a run in the 1st inning and again in the 3rd when Tatum Dye hit a leadoff double that almost left the yard and Madison Hall came right up and drove her home on an RBI single to centerfield.

REGION 2D GIRLS SOCCER

Virginia High beats Marion, 5-0

The Lady Bearcats have been stellar on the pitch all year and kept it going, despite facing an opponent in Marion who they had some good battles with in the regular season. Five early goals put the game away but Maria Wilson didn’t let her foot off the gas, getting a couple more good scoring chances.