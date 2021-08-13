RECAP: Top 5 high school football games of 2020

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the 2021 high school football season just one week away in Tennessee, we take a look back at the top five most exciting games of the 2020 season.

No. 5 – The Musket Bowl

October 23, 2020

David Crockett beats Daniel Boone, 20-14

Pioneer Country filled up for one of the most exciting atmospheres of the season, despite restricted crowd sizes due to COVID-19 concerns. This game was broadcasted live on News Channel 11, so the entire Tri-Cities got to see Prince Kollie score two 2nd half touchdowns to lead the Pioneers to their 2nd Musket Bowl win in the last three seasons.

No. 4 – The Rematch

November 20, 2020

Elizabethton beats Greeneville, 24-20

These two teams have dominated Class 4A by winning the last four state championships: Greene Devils in 2017-18 and Cyclones in 2019-20. Elizabethton won this matchup in the regular season in Greeneville and another classic was played in the state quarterfinals at Citizens Bank Stadium. Greeneville held a second half lead thanks to running back Mason Gudger, but Class 4A Mr. Football finalist Bryson Rollins helped lead the comeback to keep the Cyclones’ hope at a second straight state championship on the line.

No. 3 – The Region 1-2A Battle

October 16, 2020

South Greene beats Hampton, 35-31

The winner of this late season ballgame would take control of the regular season title and both teams threw haymakers at each other throughout the ballgame in Greene Co. Bulldogs star quarterback Conor Jones made some plays, but Mr. Football finalist Luke Myers made more, including a game-winning touchdown for the Rebels with less than a minute left to take the massive win, on the way to a perfect 10-0 regular season.

No. 2 – The Neighboring Rivalry

October 23, 2020

Science Hill beats Dobyns-Bennett, 31-21

The epic rivalry between Johnson City and Kingsport has brought some riveting ballgames and lived up to the billing last season, when the Hilltoppers blocked an Indians’ potential go-ahead field goal in the 4th quarter, and Amare Redd then picked it up and returned it for a touchdown to put the game away, giving Science Hill back-to-back wins over their Region 1-6A rivals.

No. 1 – The Title

December 5, 2020

Elizabethton beats Haywood, 41-14

The Cyclones ran through their 2019 schedule on the way to a perfect 15-0 record and a Class 4A state championship, and nearly the same group of players came back and did the same exact thing. They put on a clinic in Cookeville over Haywood to win back-to-back state titles, cementing their legacy as one of the best high school football teams to ever take the field in Northeast Tennessee.