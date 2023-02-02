Johnson City, TN — Congratulations to Providence Knights baseball players Tyler Simpson who signed with Piedmont University, Levi Hooven signed with SW Virginia CC, Lucas Belcher signed with Milligan and Caleb Cross signed with Catawba University.
Providence baseball sends 4 student athletes to the next level
by: Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Updated:
