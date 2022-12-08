Johnson City, TN — There is a high school basketball star in the making, that you will hear more and more about in the years to come…She’s only in 8th grade and has been a starter on the Providence varsity team for 2 years.

Some would say she is a chip off the old block since she is the daughter of former ETSU women’s basketball star Angie Fickes who scored over one-thousand points in her career and is one of the assist leaders…

Playing for former Hilltopper and Tennessee Volunteer Damon Johnson her daughter Addie is averaging over 20 points a game, shooting almost 50 percent from the field, 45% from behind the arc and the point guard has 0.7 blocks this season on a senior team that is 5-2 this year.

With 4 years remaining the “Playmaker” gives a ton of credit to her mother for getting her started.

“Probably when I was like or 5 or 6 I started playing and my mom taught me everything. She made us practice every single day and get a lot of shots up.

“What are some of things she would have you work with?

“About aggressive and staying on my feet and not like being pushed down since I’m younger than them.”