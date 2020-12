(WJHL)- On December 11, News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins in conjunction with Watauga Orthopaedics and Champion Chevrolet announced the winner of the 2020 High School Football Player of the Year award.

This year’s winner was David Crockett’s Prince Kollie.

This year’s Peoples Choice Award – Player of the Year award goes to Dobyns-Bennett’s Tyler Tesnear.

You can see a recap of all of this year’s Players of the Week below: