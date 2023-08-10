Johnson City, TN — Volleyball jamboree tonight at Science Hill where Providence Academy faced Johnson Co. Lady Knights getting points off the serve that was not returned. Lady Longhorns playing tough at the net when Braden Eastridge taps it over for the score.

In the next match it was Daniel Boone facing Unicoi Co. Lady Blazers Taylor Brinn with the serve, but it was not returned by the Blue Devils. Later Unicoi Co working hard at the net as Madison Oaks and Reagan Worley are there to apply the defense.

Then later it was West Ridge facing Sullivan East and the Lady Wolves Madison Haynie is at the net for the spike that is deflected out of bounds by the Lady Patriots. East trying to flex it’s muscles at the net also but this shot by Sophie Johnson is a little long. High school volleyball gets underway 4 days from now.