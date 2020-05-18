Northeast Tennessee high school athletic facilities set to open June 1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – High school facilities have been shut down since March, but it looks like athletics are taking a turn for the better as Northeast Tennessee directors of schools approved an action plan allowing facilities to open June 1.

Officials from the high schools have been given the green light to open up their facilities to the students, but it won’t be as easy as before. The student-athletes will have to go through a series of steps before they can participate in practice and/or workouts.

One stipulation is the athlete to coach ratio, such as nine athletes to one coach, a buffer zone, and then nine more athletes and one more coach. Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner knows the schools have to be cautious this summer.

“We’re really just going to be overly cautious right now, the families, our parents and our people have to be able to trust us that we’re going to do everything that we say were going to do regards to safety and I’ve stressed that to my coaches already and I know the other athletic directors are going to do the same thing,” Turner said.