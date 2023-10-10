(WJHL) – A handful of area volleyball squads claimed region titles on the hardwood Tuesday night.

After sweeping Science Hill in the district championship, West Ridge defeated the Toppers in straight sets once again to win back-to-back Region 1-3A trophies.

The Wolves will host a sub-state match on Thursday night, while the Hilltoppers will try and secure a state tournament berth on the road.

In Region 1-1A, South Greene continued its dominant run with a sweep of North Greene on Tuesday night. The Rebels will host a sub-state match on Thursday night, as well.

On the pitch, Chuckey-Doak cruised into the District 1-1A soccer final with an 8-0 drubbing of Cumberland Gap.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

Volunteer 3, Greeneville 1 (R1-2A VB championship)

Greeneville 9, Grainger 0 (D2 GSOC semifinal)

Tennessee High 8, David Crockett 0 (D1 GSOC semifinal)