(WJHL) – Volleyball district tournament action continued on Tuesday night across the Tri-Cities, as high school soccer enters its final week of the regular season.

From the Tribe Athletic Complex, hosts Dobyns-Bennett took a set off of top-seeded West Ridge. But, the Wolves won a District 1-3A semifinal, 3-1.

The Wolves will face either Science Hill or DB in the district championship on Thursday. The Toppers took care of David Crockett in an elimination match, 3-0, on Tuesday to remain alive in the postseason.

In Elizabethton, top-seeded Greeneville swept Johnson County in a District 1-2A showdown, 3-0.

The hosts rallied to upset Sullivan East, 3-2, in the match that followed, keeping the Cyclones alive for a shot at the district crown.

Johnson County rallied from two-sets down in an elimination match against Sullivan East to oust the second-seeded Patriots later on in the evening.

On the pitch, Science Hill celebrated its seniors before cruising to a 9-0 victory over West Ridge in Johnson City.