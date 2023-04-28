(WJHL) – The weather got the better of a handful of games in the Tri-Cities on Frida night, while others were able to finish on schedule.

In Blountville, Daniel Boone jumped out to a 4-1 lead over West Ridge on the baseball diamond. However, the game was suspended after the fifth inning due to rain. The two teams hope to complete the game on Saturday.

In Bristol, the Lady Vikings doubled up Eastside on Friday night, 8-4.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

David Crockett 4, Elizabethton 1 (Baseball)

Science Hill 16, Cocke County 4 (Baseball)

Dobyns-Bennett 13, University High 0 (Baseball)

Lebanon 19, Northwood 3 (Baseball)

Abingdon 13, Wise Central 3 (Baseball)

Greeneville 5, Unaka 3 (Softball)

West Ridge 3, Greeneville 1 (Softball)