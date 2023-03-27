(WJHL) – Schools in Northeast Tennessee are into the thick of baseball and softball action, as the calendar soon turns to April.

In the Model City, America’s winningest baseball program suffered a 6-0 setback to West Ridge at home. ETSU pitching commit, Andrew Hoover, allowed just one hit and struck out 14 batters in the conference victory.

The Cyclones and Blue Devils were locked in a low-scoring battle on Monday night, but Unicoi County’s lone run in the second inning proved to be the difference.

University High went on the road and defeated the Hampton Bulldogs, 12-0.

In softball action, Tennessee High outlasted Science Hill in Johnson City, 6-4.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Chuckey-Doak 10, West Greene 9 (Baseball)

Johnson County 12, Happy Valley 7 (Baseball)

North Greene 11, Unaka 0 (Baseball)

Science Hill 14, David Crockett 4 (Baseball)

Tennessee High 5, Sullivan East 2 (Baseball)

Greeneville 6, Cherokee 2 (Baseball)

North Greene 9, West Greene 1 (Softball)