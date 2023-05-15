(WJHL) – The TSSAA softball playoffs continued on Monday with regional semifinals across Northeast Tennessee.

In Region 1-3A, Greeneville made the trip up to Church Hill, but the Falcons took care of business in a big way. VHS shutout the visitors, 17-0, to advance to the regional final.

Tennessee High went on the road and defeated Grainger in the second semifinal, 6-1. The Lady Vikings will rematch with Volunteer for a regional crown on Wednesday.

North Greene left no doubt in a Region 1-1A semifinal, rolling past Hancock County, 14-0.

The Huskies will travel to Cosby for the regional final on Wednesday, as the Eagles ended Unaka’s season in the second semifinal, 8-0.

In Region 1-4A, Daniel Boone and Morristown East will play their semifinal on Tuesday, as rain made field conditions unplayable. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Dobyns-Bennett saw its season come to an end in extra innings at Morristown West. The Trojans topped the Tribe, 5-4, in nine innings.

Union County came into Lower Afton and defeated Chuckey-Doak on Monday night, 6-0, in a Region 1-2A semifinal. Alcoa blanked Johnson County in the second semifinal, 11-0. Both the Black Knights and Longhorns’ seasons come to an end.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Wise Central 12, Gate City 5 (M7 QF – Baseball)

John Battle 5, Lee High 0 (M7 QF – Baseball)

Union 11, Ridgeview 4 (M7 QF – Baseball)

John Battle 11, Union 10 (M7 R1 – Softball)

Marion 12, Virginia High 7 (Baseball)