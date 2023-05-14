BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday rain delayed the TSSAA Region 1-3A baseball championship to Mother’s Day Sunday in Bristol.

The top two teams in their classification in the entire state, Greeneville and Tennessee High, met on the diamond for a region title. The Greene Devils struck first at Tod Houston Field with a Carson Quillen RBI single.

But, it was the homestanding Vikings that finished strong. Ashton Leonard hit a leadoff homer, as THS plated three runs in the first inning to take the lead. Tennessee High would roll from there to a second-straight Region 1-3A crown, 9-2.

An elimination game between Sullivan East and Cherokee followed, as the Patriots defeated the Chiefs 5-1. Cherokee finished their successful season with a record of 23-14.

That setup one final game between the Greene Devils and Patriots for a spot in the sectional series. The Greene Devils locked down their opponents for a run-rule, 10-0 victory.

Tennessee High will host Knox Halls in a three-game sectional playoff series beginning on Wednesday, while Greeneville will travel to Gibbs, also on Wednesday.