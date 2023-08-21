(WJHL) – High school volleyball has been in full swing in Northeast Tennessee for about a week, but on Monday, teams in Virginia took the hardwood for the first time.

Virginia High welcomed rival Tennessee High to the Bearcat Den in a battle for Bristol. The visitors went on to win with a 3-0 sweep, as the Vikings’ Bree Adams notched her 1,000th career assist.

Gate City opened the season in Carter County, as the Cyclones continued their 2023 campaign. Despite dropping the first two frames, Elizabethton rallied to win the final three sets to secure a massive comeback victory, 3-2.

On Battle Hill, the Trojans tussled with Lebanon on Monday night. With the student section at full volume, John Battle closed out a straight-sets victory over the Pioneers, 3-0.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Volunteer 3, Dobyns-Bennett 1

West Greene 3, Cherokee 2

North Greene 3, Cosby 0

South Greene 3, Chuckey-Doak 0