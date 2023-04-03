(WJHL) – Following a pair of weekend tournaments at the high school baseball and softball level, many teams returned to single-game action on Monday.

In Gate City, the Tribe conceded the first two runs of the game to their Virginia neighbors. However, DB rallied to pick up an 11-5 victory on the road.

On the baseball diamond, Science Hill and Daniel Boone met at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Toppers have been pouring on runs as of late, but on Monday night, they won with defense in a 3-0 shutout.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Dobyns-Bennett 11, Philip Simmons (SC) 0 (Baseball)

Chuckey-Doak 9, South Greene 2 (Baseball)

West Ridge 16, David Crockett 5 (Baseball)

Elizabethton 15, Cosby 0 (Baseball)

West Greene 13, Happy Valley 3 (Baseball)

Hampton 8, North Greene 6 (Baseball)

Unicoi County 4, Sullivan East 4 (Baseball)

Tennessee High 10, Volunteer 0 (Baseball)

University High 11, Unaka 1 (Baseball)

Greeneville 7, Cocke County 0 (Baseball)

Happy Valley 6, West Greene 4 (Softball)

Johnson County 13, Hampton 1 (Softball)

North Greene 6, South Greene 1 (Softball)

Tennessee High 12, Morristown East 9 (Softball)

Wise Central 7, Gate City 3 (Baseball)

Union 6, J.I. Burton 1 (Softball)