(WJHL) – A pair of Tri-Cities high school basketball events wrapped up on Saturday, with a handful of local teams grabbing wins.

In Kingsport, host Dobyns-Bennett and visitor Virginia High each wore Douglass High School uniforms in a head-to-head matchup. The two schools continued to pay respects to the historically Black high schools from their communities.

The Tribe, playing one more as the Tigers, took down the visitors, 72-50.

In Johnson City, it was a busy day of girls action inside Freedom Hall to close out the DoubleTree Roundball Showcase.

Early in the day, Knox Webb fended off West Ridge for a tight, 57-50 victory. Later in the afternoon, Wise Central used a strong second-half performance to defeat Elizabethton, 55-34.

OTHER SCORES:

Knox Farragut 47, Science Hill 42 (Girls – Double Tree Roundball)

Morristown East 57, Dobyns-Bennett 50 (Girls – DoubleTree Roundball)

Rhea County 62, Science Hill 53 (Boys – DoubleTree Roundball)

Knox West 76, Tennessee High 38 (Boys – The Classic)

Lord Botetourt 66, Abingdon 59 (Girls)

Union 58, Sullivan East 53 (Boys)