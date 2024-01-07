(WJHL) – The First-annual Tri-Cities Winter Classic packed eight top-tier high school hoops games into one day of action inside Freedom Hall on Saturday.

In the afternoon, the Volunteer Lady Falcons ramped up the defensive pressure for a 53-29 win over Virginia High.

In the night session, Knox Catholic pulled away from a persistent Lady Wolves squad in the fourth quarter, 58-48.

Tri-Cities Christian’s Lofton Looney was honored before the nightcap with Knox Catholic for reaching the 1,000 point mark in his career. Looney played a large role against the Irish, but the Eagles came up short, 67-56.

In Gate City, Tennessee High’s ladies snuck out a 56-51 win on the road, while the Blue Devil boys defended home court against the Vikings, 65-52.

OTHER SCORES:

Johnson Co. 57, Tri-Cities Christian 48 (Girls – TC Winter Showcase)

Cocke Co. 48, Daniel Boone 44 (Girls – TC Winter Showcase)

Bell Co. (KY) 61, Daniel Boone 60 (Boys/OT – TC Winter Showcase)

Johnson Co. 52, Volunteer 50 (Boys – TC Winter Showcase)