(WJHL) – Postseason action is heating up on the volleyball court and soccer pitch across Northeast Tennessee this week.

In a Region 1-3A semifinal, Science Hill volleyball outlasted Morristown West, 3-2. The Lady Toppers took the first set, 25-21, before the Trojans fired back, winning the next two frames by the same score.

The Johnson City squad narrowly escaped the fourth set, 26-24, before wrapping things up in the fifth, 15-11.

District champs, West Ridge, picked up right where they left off last week. The Wolves secured a straight-sets victory in the other region semifinal, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14.

West Ridge will tangle with Science Hill for the Region 1-3A title on Tuesday evening in Blountville.

On the pitch, Science Hill opened the District 1-3A tournament with a comfortable result over Daniel Boone, 8-0.

Dobyns-Bennett blanks West Ridge in the other semifinal, 9-0.

The Toppers and Tribe will meet for a third time this season in the district championship match.