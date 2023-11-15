(WJHL) – The high school basketball season in Northeast Tennessee kicked into high-gear on Tuesday night, as schools opened their campaigns with Hall of Fame matchups.

In Johnson City, the second season of the Sean Higgins era began with a Science Hill win over Knox Carter, 73-49.

West Ridge battled Cocke County all night long, but fell short to the Fighting Cocks in Blountville, 56-37.

The Lady Cyclones couldn’t quite slow down Morristown West on Tuesday night, as the Trojans shot their way to a 69-42 victory.

OTHER SCORES:

Science Hill 62, Volunteer 31 (Girls)

Dobyns-Bennett 66, Grainger 35 (Girls)

North Greene 56, Happy Valley 18 (Girls)

Tennessee High 81, Lakeway Christian 51 (Girls)

Cocke Coutny 47, West Ridge 41 (Girls)

Jefferson County 50, Volunteer 43 (Girls)

Northview Academy 74, Chuckey-Doak 18 (Grils)

West Greene 28, University High 24 (Girls)

Dobyns-Bennett 78, Volunteer 27 (Boys)

Tennessee High 56, North Greene 50 (Boys)

North Greene 71, Cedar View Christian 29 (Boys)

Northview Academy 66, Chuckey-Doak 58 (Boys)

University High 78, West Greene 39 (Boys)