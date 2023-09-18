(WJHL) – Monday saw a full slate of high school volleyball action in Northeast Tennessee.

In Johnson City, Gate City gave the Lady Toppers a scare by taking a set, but Science Hill earned a four-set victory, 3-1.

From Viking Hall, Tennessee High earned a sweep over Sullivan East, 3-0. Sophie Meade paced the Lady Vikings with 11 kills, while Bree Adams dished out 25 assists.

Tennessee High head coach Mary Johnson was also recognized for her 400th-career victor, which came against Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday.

Elizabethton and South Greene went the distance in E-Town, as the Rebels escaped with a 3-2 victory. Gracie Kirsch chipped in nine kills and nine digs in defeat.

In Blountville, West Ridge cruised to a straight-sets victory over Morristown East, 3-0.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Chuckey-Doak 4, West Ridge 0 (GSOC)