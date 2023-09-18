(WJHL) – Monday saw a full slate of high school volleyball action in Northeast Tennessee.
In Johnson City, Gate City gave the Lady Toppers a scare by taking a set, but Science Hill earned a four-set victory, 3-1.
From Viking Hall, Tennessee High earned a sweep over Sullivan East, 3-0. Sophie Meade paced the Lady Vikings with 11 kills, while Bree Adams dished out 25 assists.
Tennessee High head coach Mary Johnson was also recognized for her 400th-career victor, which came against Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday.
Elizabethton and South Greene went the distance in E-Town, as the Rebels escaped with a 3-2 victory. Gracie Kirsch chipped in nine kills and nine digs in defeat.
In Blountville, West Ridge cruised to a straight-sets victory over Morristown East, 3-0.
OTHER MONDAY SCORES:
Chuckey-Doak 4, West Ridge 0 (GSOC)