(WJHL) – High school spring sports are in full swing across the Tri-Cities, as Tuesday night saw plenty of action on the diamond and the pitch.

Science Hill maintained its one-loss record, defeating Tennessee High on the road, 9-4.

The Lady Toppers battled back against visiting Morristown East, but fell short on the softball diamond, 6-3.

Chuckey-Doak boy’s soccer needed all of regulation, extra time and a penalty kick shootout to squeak past University High. The Black Knights prevailed on PKs, 5-4.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

West Ridge 6, Daniel Boone 2 (Baseball)

Dobyns-Bennett 8, David Crockett 2 (Baseball)

Elizabethton 3, Sullivan East 2 (Baseball)

Hampton 11, Unaka 1 (Baseball/DH)

Unaka 8, Hampton 4 (Baseball/DH)

South Greene 14, Happy Valley 4 (Baseball)

Unicoi County 3, Volunteer 2 (Baseball)

West Greene 6, Johnson County 4 (Baseball/DH)

West Greene 5, Johnson County 4 (Baseball/DH)

Grainger 11, Cherokee 4 (Baseball)

Abingdon 7, John Battle 6 (Baseball)

Daniel Boone 10, Dobyns-Bennett 0 (Softball)

South Greene 8, Happy Valley 5 (Softball)

Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 1 (Softball)

North Greene 10, West Greene 0 (Softball)

Elizabethton 9, Tennessee High 7 (Softball)

Unicoi County 5, Volunteer 4 (Softball)

Greeneville 16, Jefferson County 4 (Softball)