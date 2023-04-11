(WJHL) – High school spring sports are in full swing across the Tri-Cities, as Tuesday night saw plenty of action on the diamond and the pitch.
Science Hill maintained its one-loss record, defeating Tennessee High on the road, 9-4.
The Lady Toppers battled back against visiting Morristown East, but fell short on the softball diamond, 6-3.
Chuckey-Doak boy’s soccer needed all of regulation, extra time and a penalty kick shootout to squeak past University High. The Black Knights prevailed on PKs, 5-4.
OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:
West Ridge 6, Daniel Boone 2 (Baseball)
Dobyns-Bennett 8, David Crockett 2 (Baseball)
Elizabethton 3, Sullivan East 2 (Baseball)
Hampton 11, Unaka 1 (Baseball/DH)
Unaka 8, Hampton 4 (Baseball/DH)
South Greene 14, Happy Valley 4 (Baseball)
Unicoi County 3, Volunteer 2 (Baseball)
West Greene 6, Johnson County 4 (Baseball/DH)
West Greene 5, Johnson County 4 (Baseball/DH)
Grainger 11, Cherokee 4 (Baseball)
Abingdon 7, John Battle 6 (Baseball)
Daniel Boone 10, Dobyns-Bennett 0 (Softball)
South Greene 8, Happy Valley 5 (Softball)
Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 1 (Softball)
North Greene 10, West Greene 0 (Softball)
Elizabethton 9, Tennessee High 7 (Softball)
Unicoi County 5, Volunteer 4 (Softball)
Greeneville 16, Jefferson County 4 (Softball)