(WJHL) – Rain caused major scheduling issues for Region 1 baseball tournaments in Northeast Tennessee on Friday. A handful of games were rescheduled or postponed due to the weather.

However, the turf at TVA Credit Union Park allowed for the Region 1-4A semifinals to play through some wet weather.

Science Hill earned its way into the Region Final with a 6-0 shutout victory over Jefferson County. In the nightcap, Sevier County found a way past Daniel Boone, 7-3. The Toppers will face the Smoky Bears for a region championship at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

They played just a half inning of the Region 1-3A semifinal between Cherokee and Tennessee High in Bristol. The game was suspended due to rain and will resume at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The other semifinal between Greeneville and Sullivan East is now scheduled for 4:30 p.m.