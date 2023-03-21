(WJHL) – Springs sports are in full swing in Northeast Tennessee and they continued on Tuesday.

In Johnson City, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett met on the baseball diamond for a second-consecutive night. The Toppers claimed another victory over their Big 5 rival, exploding for eight early runs and winning 15-3.

In Hawkins County, Volunteer earned a diamond sweep. The baseball squad snuck out with a 7-6 win over Sullivan East, while the Falcons silenced Unicoi County on the softball field, 6-1.

The Toppers and Tribe met on the soccer pitch, as well, Tuesday night. Dobyns-Bennett scored one goal in each half and pitched a clean sheet against the visitors, 2-0.