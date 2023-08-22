(WJHL) – Plenty of high school action, both outdoors and indoors, in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday night.

In Kingsport, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett scored a flurry of goals in the second half after a quiet first 40 minutes. The Lady Toppers secured a 3-1 victory.

From the Stone Castle, Greeneville shutout the homestanding Lady Vikings, 2-0.

On the volleyball court, David Crockett outlasted district foe Dobyns-Bennett, 3-2, in a match that went the distance.

In Blountville, West Ridge wasted no time against Daniel Boone, sweeping the visitors, 3-0.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

Chuckey-Doak 12, West Greene 0 (GSOC)

University High 6, Cosby 0 (GSOC)

Daniel Boone 8, Unicoi County 0 (GSOC)

West Ridge 4, Morristown West 1 (GSOC)

Johnson County 3, Unicoi County 1 (VB)

Science Hill 3, Tennessee High 2 (VB)

West Greene 3, Hancock County 0 (VB)