(WJHL) – Plenty of high school action, both outdoors and indoors, in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday night.
In Kingsport, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett scored a flurry of goals in the second half after a quiet first 40 minutes. The Lady Toppers secured a 3-1 victory.
From the Stone Castle, Greeneville shutout the homestanding Lady Vikings, 2-0.
On the volleyball court, David Crockett outlasted district foe Dobyns-Bennett, 3-2, in a match that went the distance.
In Blountville, West Ridge wasted no time against Daniel Boone, sweeping the visitors, 3-0.
OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:
Chuckey-Doak 12, West Greene 0 (GSOC)
University High 6, Cosby 0 (GSOC)
Daniel Boone 8, Unicoi County 0 (GSOC)
West Ridge 4, Morristown West 1 (GSOC)
Johnson County 3, Unicoi County 1 (VB)
Science Hill 3, Tennessee High 2 (VB)
West Greene 3, Hancock County 0 (VB)