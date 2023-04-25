(WJHL) – High school teams across Northeast Tennessee are making their final tune-ups, as the regular season comes to a close a the end of the week.

In Johnson City, Science Hill fell behind at home to conference foe, Daniel Boone. However, the Hilltoppers rallied for a 4-3 victory, securing a perfect regular season conference record in 2023.

Another conference matchup between Unicoi County and Volunteer finished in favor of the Blue Devils, as they launched multiple home runs, en-route to an 8-0 win.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

Unaka 11, Cedar View Christian 1 (Baseball)

FCA 9, Hampton 5 (Baseball)

West Ridge 10, David Crockett 4 (Baseball)

South Greene 9, Happy Valley 6 (Baseball)

North Greene 10, West Greene 0 (Baseball)

Elizabethton 5, Sullivan East 3 (Baseball)

Morristown West 2, University High 0 (Baseball)

Greeneville 4, Lakeway Christian 2 (Baseball)

Cherokee 6, Grainger 0 (Baseball)

Wise Central 9, Gate City 0 (Baseball)

John Battle 12, Ridgeview 0 (Baseball)

Lebanon 16, Holston 0 (Baseball)

Chilhowie 16, Patrick Henry 0 (Baseball)

Abingdon 16, Lee High 4 (Baseball)

Happy Valley 18, Tri-Cities Christian 13 (Softball)

Elizabethton 12, Johnson County 1 (Softball)

Unicoi County 13, Sullivan East 9 (Softball)

North Greene 4, Unaka 0 (Softball)

Volunteer 1, Tennessee High 0 (Softball)

Ridgeview 13, John Battle 3 (Softball)

Lee High 9, Abingdon 8 (Softball)

Patrick Henry 7, Chilhowie 2 (Softball)