(WJHL) – It was a busy Saturday on the high school diamond across the Tri-Cities region, as four area teams earned district championships.

In District 1-4A, Science Hill scored eight first-inning runs to defeat Daniel Boone, 8-3.

The University High Bucs held off North Greene in Elizabethton, 6-2, to grab a District 1-1A crown.

After winning two walk-off contests on Friday, West Greene fell just short of another comeback, as Johnson County took the District 1-2A title, 3-2.

Greeneville continued its roll through 2023 season with a District 2-3A championship, defeating Cherokee, 8-1.

In Virginia, Abingdon jumped out to an early lead over Mountain 7 District foe, John Battle in Bristol. The Trojans notched four runs in the fourth to knot the game, 5-5. However, the Falcons scored five late runs to double up the home team, 10-5.