(WJHL) – With less than two weeks remaining in the TSSAA baseball regular season, conference matchups are heating up in Northeast Tennessee.

Science Hill used a ten-run inning in Blountville to put away West Ridge in just five innings, 12-2.

In Gray, Daniel Boone mashed a handful of homeruns to finish off Dobyns-Bennett, 17-7, and move within one game of third place in the Big 5 Conference.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

Sullivan East 14, David Crockett 2 (Baseball)

Johnson County 6, South Greene 3 (Baseball)

Tennessee High 7, Unicoi County 4 (Baseball)

Elizabethton 8, Volunteer 7 (Baseball)

Greeneville 12, Claiborne 2 (Baseball)

Virginia High 5, Richlands 4 (Baseball)

Honaker 13, Union 3 (Baseball)

Wise Central 9, Ridgeview 1 (Baseball)

Castlewood 7, Twin Springs 6 (Baseball)

Dobyns-Bennett 6, West Ridge 2 (Softball)

Morristown West 7, Greeneville 6 (Softball)

North Greene 7, South Greene 0 (Softball)

Wise Central 19, Ridgeview 8 (Softball)

John Battle 15, Cherokee 1 (Softball)

Rye Cove 3, Eastside 1 (Softball)