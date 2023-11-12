(WJHL) – A handful of school in Southwest Virginia finished up the First Round of the VHSL Football Playoffs on Saturday.

In Region 1D, Twin Springs needed overtime to top Chilhowie, 28-21. The Titans will face Rye Cove in the Second Round.

In Region 2D, Union ran past Virginia High, 34-6, at Bullitt Park. The Bears will remain at home in the Second Round to face Tazewell. The Bulldogs ended Ridgeview’s season with a 54-18 decision.

The Wolfpack close the year with a record of 7-4.

On the volleyball hardwood, Gate City cruised past James River in the VHSL Class 2 playoffs, 3-1. The Blue Devils took the first frame 25-15, but the Knights evened the score, taking the second set, 25-20.

Gate City wrapped up the final two frames with relative ease, however, winning 25-18 and 25-15.

Gate City will host Appomattox County on Tuesday in the Class 2 semifinals.