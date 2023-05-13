(WJHL) – A handful of teams earned region championships on Saturday, while punching their tickets to the sectional round of the TSSAA baseball playoffs.

At TVA Credit Union Ballpark, Science Hill used three early runs and a dominant pitching performance from Nate Conner (7.0 IP, 7 H, ER, 7 K) to claim another Region 1-4A crown. The Toppers defeated Sevier County, 3-1.

Daniel Boone’s season came to a close on Saturday, as they fell to Jefferson County in an elimination game, 5-4.

The Hilltoppers will face Hardin Valley in a three-game sectional series beginning on Wednesday in Johnson City.

Across town, University High dominated Hancock County, 13-1, for a Region 1-1A championship on their home field at Thomas Stadium. Brett Fields hurled a no-hitter in the victory.

Despite falling on Friday night, North Greene grabbed two wins on Saturday to claw back into the sectional playoffs. First, the Huskies ground out a 5-2 victory over Washburn. It was followed by a 20-3 revenge victory over Hancock County.

University High will host Greenback beginning Wednesday in the sectional series, while North Greene will travel to Coalfield with a chance to advance to the state tournament.

The Region 1-3A semifinals were pushed back from Friday to Saturday, due to field conditions. Hosts Tennessee High rallied to defeat Cherokee in the opening game, 8-3. Greeneville followed up with a win over lucky loser, Sullivan East, 6-3.

The Vikings and Greene Devils will meet at 2 p.m. to decide the Region 1-3A champion. Cherokee and Sullivan East will square off in an elimination game to follow at 4:30 p.m.

The loser of the Tennessee High-Greeneville game will then face the winner of Cherokee-Sullivan East for the final spot in the sectional playoffs at 7 p.m.

In District 1-3A softball, Tennessee High and Volunteer resumed their district title game on Saturday afternoon, as rain suspended the game in the fourth inning on Friday night.

Despite holding a 2-0 lead at the restart, the Falcons rallied back to grab a 5-4 victory in ten innings, claiming the district championship.

Volunteer will play Greeneville in the regional on Monday at 6 p.m., while Tennessee High will face Grainger, also on Monday.